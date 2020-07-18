Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSTR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $204.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Dennis Bottorff bought 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 34.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 230,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares during the period. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

