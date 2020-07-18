Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAJ. Citigroup lowered shares of Canon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. Canon has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

