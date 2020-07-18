Cango (NYSE:CANG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Cango alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cango from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Cango stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cango has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $811.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Cango had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cango stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.