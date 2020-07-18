Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $274.04 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

