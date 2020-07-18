Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.33

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 3020605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 4.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -49.23%.

In other news, President Brent L. Moody purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 273,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $300,183.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 423,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,866.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 41,419 shares of company stock worth $883,096. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,657.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 88,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

