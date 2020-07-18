Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $13,701,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 124,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

