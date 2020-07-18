Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGY. Laurentian upped their target price on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group stock opened at C$59.68 on Wednesday. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$31.29 and a 12 month high of C$60.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$54.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $577.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$104.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$96.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calian Group will post 2.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calian Group news, Senior Officer Jerry Patrick Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at C$412,590. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.23, for a total value of C$691,995.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$872,032.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,218.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.