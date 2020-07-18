Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $41,634.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $183,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 32.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

