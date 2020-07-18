Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $115.00 at DA Davidson

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $100.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $102.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $510,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $4,949,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,394,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

