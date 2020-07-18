Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $102.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,394,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,256 shares of company stock valued at $36,091,051. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,594,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

