Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $79,394,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $102.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

