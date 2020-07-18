Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,394,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,256 shares of company stock valued at $36,091,051 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

