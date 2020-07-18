Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS)’s share price fell 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, 47,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 108,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.85.

About Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications.

