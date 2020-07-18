Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 1,250

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.38) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,001 ($12.32) to GBX 1,015 ($12.49) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.58) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,463 ($18.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,585.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,653.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 48.17.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

