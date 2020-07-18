Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,450

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,460 ($17.97) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRBY. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,720 ($21.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.58) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,463 ($18.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 48.17. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,585.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,653.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37.

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total transaction of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

