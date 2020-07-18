Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,336

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRBY. UBS Group raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,001 ($12.32) to GBX 1,015 ($12.49) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($32.00) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.58) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,463 ($18.00) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,585.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,653.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.17.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total transaction of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

