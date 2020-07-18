Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of BLDR opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.49.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

