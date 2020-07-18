BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 123.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.97). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 297.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.