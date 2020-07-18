Brokers Set Expectations for Spirent Communications Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Spirent Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirent Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

SPMYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Spirent Communications stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.89.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

