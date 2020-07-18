Brokers Set Expectations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

OVID opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $401.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

