Brokers Set Expectations for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRNCY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $969.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.19. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

