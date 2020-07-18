Brokers Set Expectations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.52). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

NYSE BHVN opened at $72.74 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53.

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 61,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $4,615,104.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,021.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $3,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,601,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,696,037.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,662 shares of company stock worth $59,372,838. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

