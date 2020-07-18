Brokers Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.14.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,998,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,205 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,184,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,095,000 after purchasing an additional 849,721 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,762,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 746,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

