Brokers Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.