Brokers Offer Predictions for Gogold Resources Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GGD)

Gogold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gogold Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $1.30 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSE GGD opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. Gogold Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.16 million and a P/E ratio of -60.95.
About Gogold Resources
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.
