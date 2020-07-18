Brokers Offer Predictions for Gogold Resources Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GGD)

Gogold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gogold Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $1.30 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE GGD opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. Gogold Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.16 million and a P/E ratio of -60.95.

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.56 million for the quarter.

About Gogold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

