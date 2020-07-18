Brokers Issue Forecasts for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MFC. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.38.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$19.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 92.99, a current ratio of 163.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$12.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$20.18 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.24%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.