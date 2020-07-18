Brokers Issue Forecasts for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.16 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,205 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

