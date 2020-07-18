Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $62.00

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $97,047,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after purchasing an additional 940,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 539,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.