Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) PT at $10.60

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 226.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 161,843 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $620.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07). Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

