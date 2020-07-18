Brokerages Set Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Price Target at €94.08

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €94.08 ($105.71).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of EPA SU opened at €100.95 ($113.43) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.62. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.