Brokerages Set Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target at $140.73

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 19th.

In other Proofpoint news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total value of $574,338.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,326.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $198,984.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,392 shares of company stock worth $6,034,982. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Proofpoint by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Proofpoint by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFPT stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

