Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Price Target at $10.80

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 94.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,424,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,772 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,628,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,143,000 after purchasing an additional 928,290 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

