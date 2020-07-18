Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Target Price at $15.79

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTBIF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Green Thumb Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.60 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

