Brokerages Set Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Price Target at $7.00

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 12,677,490 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $31,693,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.