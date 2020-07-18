Brokerages Set Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) PT at $93.43

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

