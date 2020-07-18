Brokerages Set Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Target Price at $27.70

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

UFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the second quarter worth about $203,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 489,496 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Domtar by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Domtar by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $43.01.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Domtar will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

