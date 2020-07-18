Brokerages Set Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target at $46.20

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

