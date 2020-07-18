Brokerages Set Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Target Price at GBX 57.71

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 57.71 ($0.71).

A number of brokerages have commented on CNA. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 42 ($0.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 41.28 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.09. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.32 ($1.17). The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

