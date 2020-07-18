Brokerages Set Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target at $31.33

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,468,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

