Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Target Price at $49.25

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

