Brokerages Set Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $485.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

