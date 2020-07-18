Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. ValuEngine cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens raised Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $883.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 12,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 151,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,539 shares of company stock worth $384,117 in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.