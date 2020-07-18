Brokerages Expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Estee Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.14.

EL opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after buying an additional 307,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

