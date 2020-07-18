Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.35). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at $310,265.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,308 shares of company stock worth $11,403,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

