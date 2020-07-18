Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.70. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of PRGO opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Perrigo by 80.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 25.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 359,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.