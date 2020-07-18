Brokerages Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $193.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.73 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. American Renal Associates has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

