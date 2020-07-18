Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $129.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.