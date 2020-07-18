Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Increased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,885 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.19% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $26,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

In other news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,054 shares of company stock worth $19,209,467 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

