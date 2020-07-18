British Land (LON:BLND) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.40) price objective (down previously from GBX 725 ($8.92)) on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on British Land from GBX 540 ($6.65) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on British Land from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 475 ($5.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 365 ($4.49) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 471.62 ($5.80).

BLND opened at GBX 372.70 ($4.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.39. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 309.40 ($3.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 649.40 ($7.99). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 405.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 451.21.

British Land (LON:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 32.30 ($0.40) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts expect that British Land will post 3427.065785 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Jackson acquired 2,208 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £8,567.04 ($10,542.75). Also, insider Chris Grigg acquired 46 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of £324 ($398.72) per share, for a total transaction of £14,904 ($18,341.13).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

