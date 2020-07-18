Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 2,856 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,944,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

